Drug Demand Reduction program
The Tri-State Young Marines welcomed the Brooke-Hancock Family Resource Network Advocates for Substance Abuse Prevention April 18. ASAP representatives gave a presentation on the consequences of drug-impaired behavior, using to simulate the effects of marijuana on judgment and cognitive abilities.
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Johnny Begood
|69
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 16
|Ian
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 16
|RSM
|4,071
|Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours
|Apr 15
|Ian
|2
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
