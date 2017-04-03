Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mowing
Bids were decided upon by the commissioners on Monday, with packages awarded to J and M Signature Landscaping LLC, Lawn Elite LLC, and D and S Lawncare. Contractors interested in bidding were to attend a pre-bid meeting March 3, and also had an opportunity to view aerial photos of each of the bid packages.
