City water board moving forward with ...

City water board moving forward with sewer line project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The Weirton Sanitary Board is moving forward on a project to replace a sewage line, necessitated by the collapse of a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha... 19 hr Ian 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr RSM 4,071
News Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08) Sun mkeennnnÃ¨ n 44
Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours Sat Ian 2
News Official: Working together key to tourism Apr 14 Ian 1
News ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance Apr 14 Ian 1
News New drug ordinance draws concerns Apr 14 Ian 1
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC