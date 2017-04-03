City to reallocate unused CDBG funds

City to reallocate unused CDBG funds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Some leftover funding from Weirton's current fiscal year allotment of Community Development Block Grant funding is slated to be reallocated following Wednesday's meeting of the city's Finance Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 19 hr Dennis 4,048
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Wed Ian 4
News Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo... Wed Ian 1
Kitties Mar 31 Fmm 1
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15) Mar 12 Get Real 6
News Clinton Swiger Feb '17 Mel Swiger 1
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC