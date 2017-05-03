City natives return for All Saints event
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will be celebrating 100 years of Eastern Orthodoxy in Weirton May 13-14, and welcoming home many sons and daughters of the church who are returning to the Ohio Valley for the centennial celebration.
