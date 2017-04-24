Board - Sapproves RIF list
Not all of the nearly two-dozen staff members of Hancock County Schools recommended for the reduction-in-force list and the 32 staff members on the transfer list were affected, as determined by the board of education during Monday's meeting. Following a half-hour executive session, the board made the decision to approve a proposed list of 19 reductions in positions and 29 transfers, which would go into effect at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
