Board: 4 set to retire as school year ends
Four staff members will be finishing their careers within the next few months as learned last week at the Hancock County Board of Education meeting. Those who will be retiring as the school year winds down include Weir Middle math teacher Raymond Shaffer, New Manchester Elementary Autism mentor/ECCAT Cheryl Glenn, Weir Middle custodian Phillip Sutton, and special education department secretary Linda Basil.
