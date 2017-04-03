Board: 4 set to retire as school year...

Board: 4 set to retire as school year ends

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Review

Four staff members will be finishing their careers within the next few months as learned last week at the Hancock County Board of Education meeting. Those who will be retiring as the school year winds down include Weir Middle math teacher Raymond Shaffer, New Manchester Elementary Autism mentor/ECCAT Cheryl Glenn, Weir Middle custodian Phillip Sutton, and special education department secretary Linda Basil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 18 hr Need a ride 4,044
Kitties Mar 31 Fmm 1
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Mar 30 Reality bites 2
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15) Mar 12 Get Real 6
News Clinton Swiger Feb '17 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC