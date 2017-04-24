ArcelorMittal plant fire reported

ArcelorMittal plant fire reported

The Weirton Fire Department responded to the ArcelorMittal Weirton plant Thursday night to assist with a fire located in the 9 Tandem mill, according to Chief Jerry Shumate.

