ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Thursday Apr 13, titled ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance.
The West Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and city residents have expressed concern over a new Weirton ordinance that creates a criminal charge for those under the influence of drugs in public. The Intelligencer reports the city council passed the law through an emergency reading in March.
#1 Friday Apr 14
emergency reading
Ain't those handy.
emergency reading = secret? behind closed doors? no minutes? no verbatim hard copy?
STOP THIS NOW!!?
OPEN GOVERNMENT.
By the people.
FOR THE PEOPLE.
It isn't that hard to comprehend.
