ACLU, residents criticize new city dr...

ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance

There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Thursday Apr 13, titled ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

The West Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and city residents have expressed concern over a new Weirton ordinance that creates a criminal charge for those under the influence of drugs in public. The Intelligencer reports the city council passed the law through an emergency reading in March.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ian

Charleston, WV

#1 Friday Apr 14
emergency reading
Ain't those handy.

emergency reading = secret? behind closed doors? no minutes? no verbatim hard copy?

STOP THIS NOW!!?
OPEN GOVERNMENT.

By the people.
FOR THE PEOPLE.
It isn't that hard to comprehend.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha... 10 hr Ian 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr RSM 4,071
News Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08) 21 hr mkeennnnÃ¨ n 44
Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours Sat Ian 2
News Official: Working together key to tourism Apr 14 Ian 1
News New drug ordinance draws concerns Apr 14 Ian 1
News Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo... Apr 12 Ian 2
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC