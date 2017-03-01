Tudor's-MAW 4c color BW
Tudor's Biscuit World in Weirton again raised funds for the Brooke-Hancock Make-a-Wish Foundation, this time generating $1,800 in donations from customers and $2,100 contributed by the restaurant's owners, Chris and Cynthia Paul.
