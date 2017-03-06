St Paul 7COL Color
St. Paul Parish will be holding a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays during lent at St. Paul School cafeteria located at 140 Walnut St. Fried and baked fish sandwiches will be available, as will shrimp baskets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC