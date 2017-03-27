Schools to participate in Graduation Awareness Week

As discussed during Monday's board of education meeting, district schools will be participating in Graduation Awareness Week, part of a statewide initiative known as a data-driven framework developed by the National Dropout Prevention Center in which schools throughout the state work with students from pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 to understand the importance of graduation. Program coordinator Erica Sauer told board members about the program's goal - that every student in the district receive a diploma come commencement time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.