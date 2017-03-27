Schools to participate in Graduation ...

Schools to participate in Graduation Awareness Week

As discussed during Monday's board of education meeting, district schools will be participating in Graduation Awareness Week, part of a statewide initiative known as a data-driven framework developed by the National Dropout Prevention Center in which schools throughout the state work with students from pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 to understand the importance of graduation. Program coordinator Erica Sauer told board members about the program's goal - that every student in the district receive a diploma come commencement time.

