Sandy addresses Weirton Rotary
Jeff S. Sandy, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety cabinet secretary, spoke about the state economy and balancing a $33 million budget that is divided among the West Virginia State Police, state prison system, West Virginia National Guard and state fire marshals during the Weirton Rotary Club's March 15 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|4 hr
|Reality bites
|2
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|16 hr
|Smitty
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|Get Real
|6
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb '17
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC