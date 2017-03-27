Sandy addresses Weirton Rotary

Tuesday

Jeff S. Sandy, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety cabinet secretary, spoke about the state economy and balancing a $33 million budget that is divided among the West Virginia State Police, state prison system, West Virginia National Guard and state fire marshals during the Weirton Rotary Club's March 15 meeting.

