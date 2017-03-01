New Manchester Elementary gets - A' grade on standardized test
Hancock County geographically may be located at the top of West Virginia, but on Wednesday one of the county's grade schools was recognized for being at the top of the state in another way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Eeking
|4,000
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC