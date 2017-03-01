New Manchester Elementary gets - A' g...

New Manchester Elementary gets - A' grade on standardized test

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Herald Star Online

Hancock County geographically may be located at the top of West Virginia, but on Wednesday one of the county's grade schools was recognized for being at the top of the state in another way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr Eeking 4,000
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC