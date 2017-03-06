New coroner appointed to Hancock County

New coroner appointed to Hancock County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Review

After some time without a medical examiner or coroner, Hancock County Commissioners approved the appointment made through the county Sheriff's office. During Thursday's meeting, commissioners approved the appointment of Deszo Polgar to serve as Hancock County Coroner, recommended at the request of Sheriff Ralph Fletcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC