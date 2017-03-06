New coroner appointed to Hancock County
After some time without a medical examiner or coroner, Hancock County Commissioners approved the appointment made through the county Sheriff's office. During Thursday's meeting, commissioners approved the appointment of Deszo Polgar to serve as Hancock County Coroner, recommended at the request of Sheriff Ralph Fletcher.
