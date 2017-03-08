Justice backs down on advertising tax idea
Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Thursday he will no longer try to tax advertising, while business leaders from around West Virginia continue presenting their case for reforms they believe will help grow the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC