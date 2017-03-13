Impromptus: In 1999, a hint of 2016, &c.by Jay NordlingerI received...
Do you "receive" tweets? I guess so. This one was both unexpected and nice. The tweeter said that he had just read a piece of mine from 1999: "Anxiety in Steel Country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|20 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|Get Real
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb '17
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC