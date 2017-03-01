House passes controversial water quality bill
After lengthy debate the state House of Delegates passed a bill that would change the way permitted discharges into West Virginia streams may be calculated. Proponents said the change will allow more flexibility for manufacturers, particularly those who may want to develop on "brownfields" sites alongside an existing manufacturer.
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Zxcv
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
