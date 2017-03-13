Gas compression company to make immed...

Gas compression company to make immediate hires at new manufacturing site in Northern Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Nearly 60 people could have jobs at a natural gas company in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle within the next three months. Bidell Gas Compression, a subsidiary of Canadian based Total Energy Services Inc., is currently accepting job applications, said Patrick Ford, executive director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15) 18 hr Get Real 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC