Gas compression company to make immediate hires at new manufacturing site in Northern Panhandle
Nearly 60 people could have jobs at a natural gas company in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle within the next three months. Bidell Gas Compression, a subsidiary of Canadian based Total Energy Services Inc., is currently accepting job applications, said Patrick Ford, executive director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle.
