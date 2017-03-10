Gas compression company to locate man...

Gas compression company to locate manufacturing site in Weirton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: West Virginia Metro

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. - More than 100 people could be working for a natural gas company, a subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc. out of Canada, in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle within the next two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC