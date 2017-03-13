Fitness instructor participates in Ar...

Fitness instructor participates in Arnold Classic

Saturday Mar 11

WEIRTONa S- Bev Thomas has gone from a local Zumba instructor to owning her own fitness gym - soon to open a second location in Weirton - and establishing her own trademarked fitness routine, Beat Boxing, which she demonstrated at the largest fitness convention in the country, the Arnold Classic March 2-5 in Columbus, Ohio.

Weirton, WV

