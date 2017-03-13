Emily Tonacchio, Kevin Barletta
Mr. and Mrs. Domenick Tonacchio of Weirton announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Domenique, to Kevin Andrew Barletta, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Barletta of Hopewell Township, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|Get Real
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb '17
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC