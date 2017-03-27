Brooke commission supports new power ...

Brooke commission supports new power plant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The Brooke County Commission on Tuesday supported the development of a proposed power plant in the Cross Creek area, approving an in lieu of tax agreements and lease agreements for the facility and its site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 9 hr Stella turner 4,021
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Thu Reality bites 2
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Wed Smitty 2
seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15) Mar 12 Get Real 6
News Clinton Swiger Feb '17 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC