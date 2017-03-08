Bidell Gas Compression coming to Weirton
Sean Ulmer, president of Bidell Gas Compression, a subsidiary of Calgary-based Total Energy Services Inc., was on hand Friday as part of the announcement that his company would be locating in Weirton. Bidell produces natural gas compression equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Get Real
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC