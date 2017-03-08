Bidell Gas Compression coming to Weirton

Bidell Gas Compression coming to Weirton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Sean Ulmer, president of Bidell Gas Compression, a subsidiary of Calgary-based Total Energy Services Inc., was on hand Friday as part of the announcement that his company would be locating in Weirton. Bidell produces natural gas compression equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15) Sun Get Real 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC