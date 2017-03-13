BHJ director responds to bridge rumors

BHJ director responds to bridge rumors

At Wednesday's meeting of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission, its executive director took time to dispel rumors about the Market Street Bridge and respond to criticism of the roundabout project on Lovers Lane.

