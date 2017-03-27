Accomplished artist to offer workshop at Summit Art Gallery
Accomplished artist Gina T. Judy will lead an instructional art class in watercolors 6-8:30 p.m. April 6, at Summit Art Gallery, Main Street, Weirton, as a fundraiser to support the efforts of the Hancock County Arts Council. Cost is $35 per person, with all materials included, for all classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|kelli
|4,037
|Kitties
|Mar 31
|Fmm
|1
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Mar 30
|Reality bites
|2
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|seeking obituary of baby sellin drunken buelah... (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|Get Real
|6
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb '17
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC