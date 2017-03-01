WVNCC - Swill host free seniors aerobics classes
A free seniors aerobics class will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday March 20 through May 3 at West Virginia Northern Community College's Weirton Campus Room 242 located at 150 Park Ave., Weirton Heights.
