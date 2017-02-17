Wheeling Symphony on the Go

WSO on the Go, a new Wheeling Symphony Orchestra initiative to raise visibility and reach new audiences, will have a string trio perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Virginia Independence Hall located at 1528 Market St. "WSO on the Go is a showcase for the talent of our musicians in informal, relaxed settings around the Ohio Valley," "The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.