Wheeling Symphony on the Go
WSO on the Go, a new Wheeling Symphony Orchestra initiative to raise visibility and reach new audiences, will have a string trio perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Virginia Independence Hall located at 1528 Market St. "WSO on the Go is a showcase for the talent of our musicians in informal, relaxed settings around the Ohio Valley," "The ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|concerned citizen
|3,987
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan 28
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan 28
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan 26
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan 24
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC