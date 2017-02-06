Mission welcomes new staff members
MAKINGa SPLANS - The Rev. Ashley Steele, center, executive director of Urban Mission Ministries, reviewed plans with new staff members Kelly Jeffers, left, director of new initiatives, and Vanessa Slappy, office manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan 28
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan 28
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan 26
|IanZ
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan 24
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan '17
|Reaper69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC