Hoop Shoot 4COL Color

Hoop Shoot 4COL Color

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Carson Lauttamus, the son of Paul and Annie Lauttamus of Weirton, won third place in the West Virginia Elks Association State Hoop Shoot at Capital High School in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr concern Corporal 3,989
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan 28 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan 28 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan 26 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan 24 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC