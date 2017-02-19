Health departments, others receiving naloxone
Less than a month after West Virginia's first statewide naloxone distribution project launched to increase access to the medication, the deliveries are well underway across the Mountain State. The Hancock County Health Department is scheduled to receive 300 boxes, or 600 doses of the the opioid overdose reversal drug which comes in packages of two, as early as this week.
