Health departments, others receiving ...

Health departments, others receiving naloxone

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Less than a month after West Virginia's first statewide naloxone distribution project launched to increase access to the medication, the deliveries are well underway across the Mountain State. The Hancock County Health Department is scheduled to receive 300 boxes, or 600 doses of the the opioid overdose reversal drug which comes in packages of two, as early as this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Feb 15 concerned citizen 3,987
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan 28 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan 28 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan 26 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan 24 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC