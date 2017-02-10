Grand re-opening for McCauslen Any Occasion
Owners Mary and Gary Lyons celebrated on Monday the grand re-opening of McCauslen Any Occasion, now located at 382 Penco Road in Weirton, along with family, friends and representatives of the local business community.
