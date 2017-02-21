Congregations aid their pastor

The Rev. Carol McKay, pastor of the Weirton Charge of United Methodist Churches, is accustomed to helping others, but, after she dislocated her knee Jan. 29, she is McKay is undergoing physical therapy as she recovers, but she can't drive or spend long hours on her feet - a problem when a pastor is giving three sermons on Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.