Commissioners Asked to Join Opioid Suit
John Turak of the law firm Gold, Khoury and Turak presented a proposal to the Tyler County Commission that asked them to join in with five other counties in the northern panhandle in a legal action by their law firm in partnership with Fitzsimmons Law firm in Wheeling and the Guida law office in Weirton. The lawsuit would allow them to represent the counties in a suit against the distributors of opioid pain pills throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan 28
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan 28
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan 26
|IanZ
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan 24
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC