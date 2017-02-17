Brooke County - S gives OK to seek road grant
On Friday the Brooke County Commission approved a grant application for an access road to serve Pietro Fiorentini USA and other businesses at the Three Springs Business Park and learned of efforts to bring new businesses to the former Follansbee Steel site.
