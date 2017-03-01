Antonio Meucci Lodge holds February m...

Antonio Meucci Lodge holds February meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The Antonio Meucci Lodge met Feb. 14 at Undo's with Vice President Tony LaRosa giving an invocation about Valentine's Day and love, followed by Boyd Barker leading members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and members singing President Regina Truax welcomed guest Albert Veltri, Angie Veltri's husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 4,000
News Clinton Swiger Feb 12 Mel Swiger 1
Hancock County WV Beauty... Jan '17 IanZ 4
Litter Free Zone Jan '17 Ian 2
Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!! Jan '17 IanZ 2
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Jan '17 Ian 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC