Antonio Meucci Lodge holds February meeting
The Antonio Meucci Lodge met Feb. 14 at Undo's with Vice President Tony LaRosa giving an invocation about Valentine's Day and love, followed by Boyd Barker leading members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and members singing President Regina Truax welcomed guest Albert Veltri, Angie Veltri's husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|4,000
|Clinton Swiger
|Feb 12
|Mel Swiger
|1
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan '17
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan '17
|IanZ
|2
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan '17
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC