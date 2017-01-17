Weirton United Way to hold Big Game E...

Weirton United Way to hold Big Game Eve Tailgate Feb. 4

The Weirton United Way's sixth-annual Big Game Eve Tailgate will be held Feb. 4 at the Pepsi Cola Roadhouse located on state Route 18. The event features food, music and beer.

