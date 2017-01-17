Weirton Shriner Club will hold pancake breakfast Saturday
The Weirton Shriner's Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Northern Panhandle Shrine Club located at the terminus of Cove Road, adjacent to the state highway garage.
