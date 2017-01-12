Weirton Elks, VFW plan to kick off bingo games on Saturday
The Weirton Elks Lodge 1801 and the Weirton Veterans of Foreign Wars Panhandle Post 2716 will be holding bingo games every Saturday, beginning this Saturday, at the VFW Hall located at 3435 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird single games will begin at 6:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. Players are asked to enter the hall through the ... (more)
