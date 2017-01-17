Weirton Baseball Association will offer baseball instruction
The Weirton Baseball Association will offer free hitting, fielding and throwing instruction to all current members every Sunday, beginning Sunday, through Feb. 12 at the complex located on Kings Creek Road.
