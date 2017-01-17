Victor Greco being remembered for service
Weirton residents and others whose lives were touched by Victor Greco are mourning the death of the man who worked to preserve the city's history and promote its diverse cultural ties as well as reaching out to people of other nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|13 hr
|Ian
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec '16
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC