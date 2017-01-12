Unemployment rate in Brooke and Hanco...

Unemployment rate in Brooke and Hancock counties at its lowest level since 2010 new

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WTOV9

But as part of a series to debunk the numbers, NEWS 9's Ryan Eldredge met with local leaders who say there is good news for the panhandle. The unemployment rate in Brooke and Hancock counties is at its lowest level since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOV9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 11 R Scott Mick 3,983
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 22
Who's looking for some fun? Jan 4 Reaper69 1
dee jays sucks (Mar '14) Dec 16 Deejays hater 11
Parties Dec 14 partyboy 1
New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 13
News Flood victims need specific assistance Oct '16 sinned13579 3
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC