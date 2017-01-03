New Brooke sheriff has plans for future

New Brooke sheriff has plans for future

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The new Brooke County sheriff said he hopes to build stronger partnerships with other law enforcement agencies while utilizing the experience and knowledge of his own officers to their full extent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Pepperdine U 3,961
Who's looking for some fun? Jan 4 Reaper69 1
dee jays sucks (Mar '14) Dec 16 Deejays hater 11
Parties Dec 14 partyboy 1
New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 13
News Flood victims need specific assistance Oct '16 sinned13579 3
moving to weirton (Oct '14) Oct '16 no no go back 2
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC