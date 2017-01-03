Hancock County approves reserve sheriff's leader
He succeeded Brian Peters, who stepped down from the position on Nov. 16. Manley was named interim chief the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|45 min
|R Scott Mick
|3,971
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec 16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec 14
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|13
|Flood victims need specific assistance
|Oct '16
|sinned13579
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC