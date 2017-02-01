Greater Weirton Senior Center hosting Sands of Time
The Greater Weirton Senior Center will host the Sands of Time country and oldies band Thursday at the center located at 3425 Main St. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the band will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. WEIRTON - Striplight Theatre will present William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and ... WEIRTON - The Weir High School ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Jan 28
|IanZ
|4
|Litter Free Zone
|Jan 28
|Ian
|2
|Ugly Hancock County... Litter/ers SUCK!!!!
|Jan 26
|IanZ
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Jan 24
|Ian
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC