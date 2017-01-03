Former Hancock Count Deputy Mark Cowden Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Case
Former Hancock County Sheriff Lt. Mark Cowden was sentenced Monday in federal court to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for using excessive force against an arrestee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Well
|3,978
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec 16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec 14
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|13
|Flood victims need specific assistance
|Oct '16
|sinned13579
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC