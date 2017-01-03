Council backs union salary changes

Council backs union salary changes

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Weirton Council, on Monday, approved the first reading of a salary adjustment for a new contract with one of the city's unions, while also amending the current fiscal year's budget and agreeing to a series of purchases for the Weirton Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 40 min R Scott Mick 3,977
the music thread (Mar '12) Sun Musikologist 22
Who's looking for some fun? Jan 4 Reaper69 1
dee jays sucks (Mar '14) Dec 16 Deejays hater 11
Parties Dec 14 partyboy 1
New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 13
News Flood victims need specific assistance Oct '16 sinned13579 3
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC