City to enact new rules on parking
Weirton Council will enact new regulations focused on those who park their vehicles in the grass, or other unimproved areas of their property, despite some councilmembers expressing their concerns during Monday's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec 16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec '16
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Flood victims need specific assistance
|Oct '16
|sinned13579
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC