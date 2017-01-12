Chicken fest on Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 300 S. Fourth St., Steubenville, will host a chicken fest from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Who's looking for some fun?
|Jan 4
|Reaper69
|1
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec 16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec 14
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Flood victims need specific assistance
|Oct '16
|sinned13579
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC