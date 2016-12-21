News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

Few U.S. forces in Afghanistan speak the native Pashto or Dari, and the war prospects would be dim were it not for courageous Afghan civilians who aid the U.S. as interpreters under promise of protection and future emigration to the U.S. However, the congressional battle over immigration policy has delayed entry for about 10,000 interpreters, who face imminent death if they remain in Afghanistan. Some in Congress also regard Afghans as riskier immigrants .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.